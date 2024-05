We are made and supported by a group of women amplifying the female voice in the masculine cannabis space.

We give every woman the platform she needs to be a part of the cannabis community. We replace stoner stereotypes with openness, honesty and a willingness to explore new dimensions of wellness. We empower one another by celebrating inclusiveness, diversity, and knowledge.



Irisa is owned by Docklight LLC. Docklight is backed by Privateer Holdings, which also owns Leafly.

read more