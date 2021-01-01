About this product

Influenced by pop-art icon, Keith Haring, the K.Haring Rig pairs advanced water filtration with unparalleled artistry. This piece houses a turbine percolator that generates a moisturizing cyclone of water for remarkably cool draws. In addition to a built-in splashguard, the Rig is equipped with a 90-degree downstem and directional carb cap that gives you complete control over airflow. Heat-resistant designs are hand-applied to the borosilicate glass construction; opposing colors and black, bold lines arrange Haring’s vibrant aesthetic. The intriguing Rig is completed with Keith Haring’s signature. Haring’s signature and brilliant artwork continue onto the Rig’s box. The packaging’s thick walls and foam inserts provide safe and secure storage. © Keith Haring Foundation. Licensed by Artestar, New York