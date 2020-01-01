Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Nightshift is rolled for you with a blend of OG indica dominant whole flower. Nightshift pre-rolls smoke smooth with a sweet and piney flavour and a calming effect. The 5pk 0.5gs are conveniently Rolled For How You Roll. Made to sesh solo or to share with the crew.
Be the first to review this product.