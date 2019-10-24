 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Krush A'dore Biometric Box

Krush A'dore Biometric Box

by Krush Grinders

Write a review
Krush Grinders Storage Flower Storage Krush A'dore Biometric Box
Krush Grinders Storage Flower Storage Krush A'dore Biometric Box
Krush Grinders Storage Flower Storage Krush A'dore Biometric Box
Krush Grinders Storage Flower Storage Krush A'dore Biometric Box

Learn More

About this product

Made from Black walnut. The interior features a magnetic insert for customized inserts to be interchanged. The bio lock can register 10 different fingerprints and is USB-C rechargeable. Dimensions are 35.5cm x 30cm x 12.7cm

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Krush Grinders Logo
Cannabis accessories and collaborations.