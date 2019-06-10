Herb_Reviews
on June 10th, 2019
Smelled like bananas as soon as i cracked open the container. Sweet smelling and sweet tasting, the jar i have only lists 17% THC but its a long lasting "happy" high that can put you to sleep if you need it.
16-26% THC | <0.1% CBD Moonbeam is an indica-dominant strain with a unique aroma. It has fruity, sweet-smelling flowers with full trichome coverage. This strain’s dense buds are light green with rich golden hairs, and are medium to large in size.
on April 16th, 2019
so dry and dusty. you need better packaging. until that happens you wont see another dime from me. i have wasted enough money on your dried out dusty products
on March 7th, 2019
je suis très content des produits leaf by snoop .je suis habitué de fumé du 20% + , un sativa le jour et indica de soir et se moonbeam a 14% de thc étais juste parfait le jours mais assez bon pour le soir au repos . Les buds sont fluffy mais beaucoup de trichome au mm². Douce odeur d'agrume au départ avec une touche de pin. goût terreux et très légèrement fruité. (AAA) TRÈS BON BUZZ , A CONSIDÉRÉ.
Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Moonbeam is an extremely potent indica strain with high THC content. Expect flavors to be fruity and sweety with earthy undertones. Consumers seek this strain for relief of insomnia and anxiety, as its potency can be a one-way ticket to an early bedtime.