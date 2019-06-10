 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Moonbeam

Moonbeam

by LBS

Skip to Reviews
3.73
LBS Cannabis Flower Moonbeam

About this product

16-26% THC | <0.1% CBD Moonbeam is an indica-dominant strain with a unique aroma. It has fruity, sweet-smelling flowers with full trichome coverage. This strain’s dense buds are light green with rich golden hairs, and are medium to large in size.

3 customer reviews

3.73

write a review

Herb_Reviews

Smelled like bananas as soon as i cracked open the container. Sweet smelling and sweet tasting, the jar i have only lists 17% THC but its a long lasting "happy" high that can put you to sleep if you need it.

mikeb123098

so dry and dusty. you need better packaging. until that happens you wont see another dime from me. i have wasted enough money on your dried out dusty products

pot.and.cie

je suis très content des produits leaf by snoop .je suis habitué de fumé du 20% + , un sativa le jour et indica de soir et se moonbeam a 14% de thc étais juste parfait le jours mais assez bon pour le soir au repos . Les buds sont fluffy mais beaucoup de trichome au mm². Douce odeur d'agrume au départ avec une touche de pin. goût terreux et très légèrement fruité. (AAA) TRÈS BON BUZZ , A CONSIDÉRÉ.

About this strain

Moonbeam

Moonbeam

Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Moonbeam is an extremely potent indica strain with high THC content. Expect flavors to be fruity and sweety with earthy undertones. Consumers seek this strain for relief of insomnia and anxiety, as its potency can be a one-way ticket to an early bedtime.

About this brand

LBS Logo
Based in the heart of cannabis culture, LBS is a premium collection of chronic leafs with a laid bacc OG funk spooned and groomed to enhance your daily journey.