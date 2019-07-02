jcareen10 on May 22nd, 2019

Absolutely great! I suffer from anxiety and panic attacks and had stopped smoking for almost a year because of it, finally came around these 1:1 ratio strains and they allowed me to medicate using cannabis without having anxiousness and panic once again. Perfect strain to relax, enjoy a meal or multiple meals cause you will need some munch and binge watch some netflix! 10/10 would recommend to anyone at all!