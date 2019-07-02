Redwicked
on July 2nd, 2019
Haven’t tried it yet (not till tonight) ordered 3.5 ocs and there was 1/2g In stems
4-14% THC | <0.07% CBD Palm Tree CBD is an indica-dominant strain with dense buds. Its colouring is light lime with purple highlights and bright orange pistils running through them. The plants resemble a distant relative of the old school Hashplant strain.
on May 22nd, 2019
Absolutely great! I suffer from anxiety and panic attacks and had stopped smoking for almost a year because of it, finally came around these 1:1 ratio strains and they allowed me to medicate using cannabis without having anxiousness and panic once again. Perfect strain to relax, enjoy a meal or multiple meals cause you will need some munch and binge watch some netflix! 10/10 would recommend to anyone at all!
on May 6th, 2019
Great night time strain for the work week. Mellows and relaxes without feeling stoned, helps get to sleep without negatively affecting ability to sleep deeply. High does not last long in my opinion (~2 hours), but that's why I like this strain, and no burnout effect. Taste is decent, but smoke can be a bit harsh. Overall a great 1:1 strain for regular use.
Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Palm Tree CBD is an indica with a balanced THC:CBD ratio, making it great for users seeking calming effects. Consumers can expect dense, lime green-colored buds with orange hairs and hints of purple. Aromas are pungent and effects leave users feeling very clear-headed and relaxed, making this a great strain for anyone seeking stress relief.