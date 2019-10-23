About this product
Crafted from aircraft grade aluminum using CNC technology Sharp diamond cutting blades for an efficient grind, every time Powerful magnets for secure closure Smooth grinding with no friction Engraved Leaff logo Includes: 4-piece, 2.2" aluminum grinder Protective pouch and pollen scraper Smoking may be harmful to your health. This product will not be sold to minors.
Leaff
Leaff
You don't fit the stereotype, your accessories shouldn't either Leaff is an online shop dedicated to curating beautifully-designed cannabis accessories created by independent artists and designers. Pieces you can feel proud to leave on show, that compliment to your personal style, and bring beauty to your ritual. We're based near Vancouver in British Columbia and offer shipping across Canada and the US.