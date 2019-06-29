thatsnotfunny on March 16th, 2019

Producer: Liiv Strain: Bali Kush (Hybrid) Whole Flower Cannabis | 3.5g THC <1% (Total THC 22%) Method: Bong Pros: Well trimmed dense buds Proper weight Minimal shake Sealed container Burns clean Accurate labeling Cons: Bulky container Bali Kush from Liiv is one of the best strains I have purchased from a recreational LP. The batch I got had nice big buds, very strong terpene profile and a potent high. It only took a few bong hits to get a moderate high that would be good at any time of the day. Although it's an indica dominant hybrid I found this strain made me feel productive and uplifted. The duration of the high was adequate for a 22% THC strain. The only complaint I have for this product is the oversized package. The 3.5g container isn't huge, but it could be smaller. There doesn't need to be that much space for air. That being said, their packaging was still one of the best that I have seen from a recreational LP. I haven't seen a lot of this brand around but I would definitely purchase this strain again. I look forward to trying other Liiv products also. Moving forward: Smaller containers