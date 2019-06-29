LindonTheJoker
on June 29th, 2019
Not too bad. Tastes pretty good.
This indica-dominant hybrid descends from the popular strains Black Afghani and Bubba Kush. Its olive tones fade into deep purple, framed by amber hairs and shimmering with a coating of trichomes. A woody, earthy aroma offers hints of sweet herbs and spices, and a lush hoppy flavour. THC: 18-22% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
on March 16th, 2019
Producer: Liiv Strain: Bali Kush (Hybrid) Whole Flower Cannabis | 3.5g THC <1% (Total THC 22%) Method: Bong Pros: Well trimmed dense buds Proper weight Minimal shake Sealed container Burns clean Accurate labeling Cons: Bulky container Bali Kush from Liiv is one of the best strains I have purchased from a recreational LP. The batch I got had nice big buds, very strong terpene profile and a potent high. It only took a few bong hits to get a moderate high that would be good at any time of the day. Although it's an indica dominant hybrid I found this strain made me feel productive and uplifted. The duration of the high was adequate for a 22% THC strain. The only complaint I have for this product is the oversized package. The 3.5g container isn't huge, but it could be smaller. There doesn't need to be that much space for air. That being said, their packaging was still one of the best that I have seen from a recreational LP. I haven't seen a lot of this brand around but I would definitely purchase this strain again. I look forward to trying other Liiv products also. Moving forward: Smaller containers
on February 18th, 2019
Disappointed as soon the bottle was opened. Several small nugs, the largest with significant stem. Tough to believe it was a full gram. Nugs were pretty badly beaten up - trichromes largely missing. Smell was okay. Buzz was okay, but not the couch lock you'd think would come from a high octane indica. Disappointing and not again.