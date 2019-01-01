About this product
Boasting large buds with fiery, twisted orange hairs, and twinkling trichomes, the fruity aromas and musky herbal undertones deliver a bold, lush flavour. This Mediterranean-native strain has a rich heritage, as a descendant of the famed Nebula strain. THC: 17% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
liiv
A collection of cannabis products developed from strains with strong lineages.