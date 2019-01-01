 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by liiv

About this product

This high CBD, low THC hybrid strain is bred from MK Ultra and G13 Haze. Its sticky buds are a deep olive green, peppered with bronze hairs, giving off an earthy, woody, citrus aroma. Savour the fresh macadamia, warm cedar, and crisp apple flavours. THC: 1% CBD: ≤25% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g

About this brand

A collection of cannabis products developed from strains with strong lineages.