This high CBD, low THC hybrid strain is bred from MK Ultra and G13 Haze. Its sticky buds are a deep olive green, peppered with bronze hairs, giving off an earthy, woody, citrus aroma. Savour the fresh macadamia, warm cedar, and crisp apple flavours. THC: 1% CBD: ≤25% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
liiv
A collection of cannabis products developed from strains with strong lineages.