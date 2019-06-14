 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Easy Cheesy

by liiv

This sativa-dominant descendent of Original Cheese has sharp, rich, sour notes, giving it its cheesy name. The dark green buds, accented by bright copper hairs, produce an extra old cheddar aroma, and a ﬂoral, pine aftertaste. THC: 20% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g

TeamScienceOttawa

Was checking out "TheOCS" reddit page the other day and noticed that Liiv's Kinky Kush seems to be all the rage and seems to frequently sell out. Went by the local shop today I wondered if they might have some. They didn't, but they did have some Easy Cheesy and then Irealized that it's been some time since I had me some Cheese, so here we go! I noticed that some of the complaints here mention a lack of cheesy smell and/or taste. My nose isn't the finest but the 3.5 package I got did have aroma, and the smoke did provide that distinct flavor you should expect from a cheese strain. Small buds and a little shake (just enough for the first joint I smoked) but I don't expect anything more for the amount I got and really I care more about the condition of the bud than the size of them, and these were in great condition. Not dry at all, smooth smoke, grey ash. Strong buzz (20% THC) but nothing overwhelming. For the price I paid, which was under $10 a gram $28.95) this was real good value. I know others haven't had the same experience with this product that I just had but what can I say, this batch I got was very good cannabis.

Eveningjim

Easy Cheesy - a Sativa dominant cheese strain not unlike most cheese, reminds me of the Green Cheese, a Green Crack/ Cheese hybrid. I get a massive headache from these strains for some reason, as opposed to say Balmoral (Tweeds take on a Cheese). Anxiety is pretty low which is unexpected, but that may just be that this was my third smoke of the day. And let me say, smoked this is a great strain, vaping however left a ton to be desired. I got a hollow empty inhale with pine after taste, which is nothing to do with cheese. I am gonna need to spend more time with this strain, as it has been so hot and messy ( joking I meant hit and miss). LIIV however is championing it hard lately. Buddha Haze, Yin and Yang, Clarity have all been outstanding.

llamarave

Definitely disappointed with this purchase. Was hoping to be smacked in the face with an intense cheese smell but instead all I smealt was f*cking hay.

Cheese

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.

A collection of cannabis products developed from strains with strong lineages.