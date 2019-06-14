TeamScienceOttawa on June 14th, 2019

Was checking out "TheOCS" reddit page the other day and noticed that Liiv's Kinky Kush seems to be all the rage and seems to frequently sell out. Went by the local shop today I wondered if they might have some. They didn't, but they did have some Easy Cheesy and then Irealized that it's been some time since I had me some Cheese, so here we go! I noticed that some of the complaints here mention a lack of cheesy smell and/or taste. My nose isn't the finest but the 3.5 package I got did have aroma, and the smoke did provide that distinct flavor you should expect from a cheese strain. Small buds and a little shake (just enough for the first joint I smoked) but I don't expect anything more for the amount I got and really I care more about the condition of the bud than the size of them, and these were in great condition. Not dry at all, smooth smoke, grey ash. Strong buzz (20% THC) but nothing overwhelming. For the price I paid, which was under $10 a gram $28.95) this was real good value. I know others haven't had the same experience with this product that I just had but what can I say, this batch I got was very good cannabis.