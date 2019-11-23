 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Yin & Yang

by liiv

This indica-dominant hybrid is beautifully balanced. Descending from the famous Harlequin and Jack the Ripper strains, its purple-fringed buds feature orange touches, with pink and yellow undertones. The pungent, woody aroma, dotted with notes of sweet herbs, coffee and black pepper, builds on a delicious pine foundation. THC: 6% CBD: ≤9% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g

dave68633

This was a great product until it was discontinued by CannTrust due to shady activities. Smh....

devinbayley

I absolutely am loving this strain! It’s perfect for night. The first half hour I get a smooth small head buzz which very smoothly turns into a mild but so relaxing body high. After the CBD kicks in it’s just smooth sailing until I fall asleep. Who doesn’t love to fall asleep in the most peaceful way possible?! You definitely will with this strain.

A collection of cannabis products developed from strains with strong lineages.