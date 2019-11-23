bastion
on November 23rd, 2019
This indica-dominant hybrid is beautifully balanced. Descending from the famous Harlequin and Jack the Ripper strains, its purple-fringed buds feature orange touches, with pink and yellow undertones. The pungent, woody aroma, dotted with notes of sweet herbs, coffee and black pepper, builds on a delicious pine foundation. THC: 6% CBD: ≤9% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
This was a great product until it was discontinued by CannTrust due to shady activities. Smh....
on April 26th, 2019
I absolutely am loving this strain! It’s perfect for night. The first half hour I get a smooth small head buzz which very smoothly turns into a mild but so relaxing body high. After the CBD kicks in it’s just smooth sailing until I fall asleep. Who doesn’t love to fall asleep in the most peaceful way possible?! You definitely will with this strain.