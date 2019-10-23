 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Prana Zebra

by Maitri

About this product

The Prana is the result of our love for design and passion for local craftsmanship. Each piece is meticulously handmade. Our ceramists mold each pipe with love. The wooden mouthpiece is engineered by our cabinetmakers and finished by hand for a flawless quality Check us out on Instagram for "behind the scenes" moments. Mouthpiece - Important to remove the mouthpiece with a rotating movement - Clean the residue with a damp cloth Ceramic body - Dip the ceramic body in isopropyl alcohol - Clean the lacquered bowl with a pipe cleaner - For complete exfoliation, put the ceramic in the dishwasher - Let dry How to use - Pack the bowl full and tight with finely chopped herb - Make sure it is well lit - Take a long and gentle inhalation

About this brand

A leading Quebec-based brand proudly founded in Montreal. Building off the success of their thoughtfully-designed line of cannabis accessories, Maitri was recently nominated for “Brand of the Year” at the Canadian Cannabis Awards. Maitri continues to evolve, growing an active community of Québécois cannabis enthusiasts.