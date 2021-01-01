About this product

Product Category: Very High-CBD 100:4 (100mg of CBD per mL to ≤ 4mg of THC per mL) 3000mg of Total CBD per 30mL bottle​ ​MediPharm Labs CBD100 is a pharma-quality high-CBD Ultra Formula oil containing our highest amount of CBD with 100mg/mL using full spectrum cannabis concentrate produced at MediPharm Labs using strict manufacturing standards to bring you the highest quality and purity.​ ​This high-quality formulated oil has a unique flavour profile from the naturally occurring cannabis terpenes. Our coconut/palm-based MCT carrier oil has been carefully chosen for its sustainable practices from plantation through manufacturing. Each drop (activation) of this product contains approximately 3.57 mg of CBD and 0.14 mg of THC.