CBD25 Regular Formula

by MediPharm Labs

CBD25 Regular Formula by MediPharm Labs

Product Category: High-CBD, Low-THC (25mg of CBD per mL to 1mg of THC per mL) 750mg of Total CBD per 30mL bottle​ ​MediPharm Labs CBD25 is a pharma-quality CBD dominant Regular Strength oil containing 25 mg/mL of CBD using full spectrum cannabis concentrate produced at MediPharm Labs using strict manufacturing standards to bring you the highest quality and purity.​ ​This high-quality formulated oil has a unique flavour profile from the naturally occurring cannabis terpenes. Our coconut/palm-based MCT carrier oil has been carefully chosen for its sustainable practices from plantation through manufacturing.​ Each drop (activation) of this product contains approximately 0.63 mg of CBD and 0.03 mg of THC.

MediPharm Labs offers high-quality, innovative products to consumers and patients across Canada. With our sophisticated, pharmaceutical-quality GMP-certified platform and R&D capabilities, we have created best-in-class products, with the formulations, potency, and purity to meet current needs and evolving consumer trends.

