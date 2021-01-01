About this product

Product Category: High-THC, Low-CBD (30mg of THC per mL to ≤ 1mg of CBD per mL) 900mg of Total THC per 30mL bottle​ ​MediPharm Labs THC30 is a pharma-quality high-THC Plus Formula oil containing 30mg/mL of THC using full spectrum cannabis concentrate produced at MediPharm Labs using strict manufacturing standards to bring you the highest quality and purity.​ ​This high-quality formulated oil has a unique flavour profile from the naturally occurring cannabis terpenes. Our coconut/palm-based MCT carrier oil has been carefully chosen for its sustainable practices from plantation through manufacturing. Each drop (activation) of this product contains approximately 0.98 mg of THC and 0.03 mg of CBD.