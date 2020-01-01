 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Nollia

by MedReleaf

MedReleaf Cannabis Flower Nollia

Nollia is an indica-dominant strain offering a 1:1 ratio of low THC to low CBD. Dominant Aroma: Floral

Buddha's Sister

Buddha's Sister by Soma Seeds has a flavor like a tart cherry candy and a scent to match. A cross of Reclining Buddha, Afghani, and Hawaiian varieties, Buddha's Sister provides creative and cerebral effects. An 80/20 indica blend, it does well grown in hydro or soil.

Originating in Markham, ON, MedReleaf is globally recognized for its extensive product line and premium strain-specific extracts. MedReleaf offers proprietary varieties from Tikun Olam through an exclusive partnership with the Israeli-based cannabis producer and researcher.