Buddha's Sister by Soma Seeds has a flavor like a tart cherry candy and a scent to match. A cross of Reclining Buddha, Afghani, and Hawaiian varieties, Buddha's Sister provides creative and cerebral effects. An 80/20 indica blend, it does well grown in hydro or soil.
Originating in Markham, ON, MedReleaf is globally recognized for its extensive product line and premium strain-specific extracts. MedReleaf offers proprietary varieties from Tikun Olam through an exclusive partnership with the Israeli-based cannabis producer and researcher.