 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Peaceful Tip
Hybrid

Peaceful Tip

by Meraki Tips - Terpene Infused Crutches - Entourage Effect

Skip to Reviews
5.06
Meraki Tips - Terpene Infused Crutches - Entourage Effect Cannabis Pre-rolls Peaceful Tip

$8.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Crafted to help curb the anxiety/paranoia associated with high levels of THC - these TIPS combine all the benefits of meditation into a well balanced earthy aroma. Each pack contains four crutches (tips, filters, whatever you want to call them) and can be re-used up to two times. Simply choose your preferred strain, grab you favorite papers, and roll up with our crutch to enjoy the added therapeutic benefits of terpenes. Use code FREESHIP for free shipping on orders of 3 packs or more. Use code GIMMY20 for 20% off orders of 6 packs or more.

About this brand

Meraki Tips - Terpene Infused Crutches - Entourage Effect Logo
Meraki is the crutch you can count on when life hits you with the unexpected. We believe that all humans are born resilient and harnessing the art of acceptance is the first step towards mindfulness & personal progress. Our company specializes in Terpene infused crutches and they are the first of their kind. For those who are not familiar with the term crutch, we are talking about the end piece, filter, tip, that you would use to roll up a joint. Each crutch is crafted from wood and can be re-used up to two times. We currently have two formulas of Terpenes that we use to infuse our tips - The first formula is called our Peaceful tip and that blend was created to help curb the unwanted anxieties/paranoia often associated with high levels of THC. The second formula is called our Sayonara tip and that was made to help boost the sedative/relaxing properties of Cannabis. How does it work? Step 1 - Choose your flower Step 2 - Choose your papers Step 3 - Grab your Terpene Infused Crutch Step 4 - Roll up and enjoy Curious about our tips? Email tellmemore@merakitips.com ****Current Deals**** - Good through 9/30- 10/5 Use code FREESHIP for free shipping on orders of 3 or more Use code GIMMY20 for 20% off orders of 6 or more

About this strain

GSC

GSC
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, also called Girl Scout Cookies, is an indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC produces euphoric effects followed by full-body relaxation. This strain typically features a high level of THC, so it is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. GSC is loved for its sweet and pungent flavor profile with notes of mint, cherry and lemon.

Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Growers say GSC grows in green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. This strain has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks. There are several different variations of GSC, including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies). Fun Fact: GSC has won numerous Cannabis Cup awards.

6 customer reviews

Show all
5.06

write a review

Sat Sep 28 2019
P........z
So I had the glass roar glass tips and loved them... but they expensive and easy to lose. They got clogged and required cleaning.... this is the next best option. Can easily use the maraki tips 2 or 3 times before they get noticeably dirty and there is a taste to go with it. I’m sold for this price point. 🤙🏼
Thu Sep 19 2019
S........t
I've never used crutches before this was my first time, I put them in my blunt and I definitely noticed a difference! It intensified my high x10 but without that panicked anxiety feeling. It made me feel calm and happy, now i use them all the time. I would definitely recommend, 10/10 !
1 person found this helpful
Thu Sep 19 2019
S........_
Didnt know how much i needed these until a friend recommended them. Life moves fast and my rolling skills could use some work but these tips helped me slow down to enjoy the day roll two my best JaYs up! Refreshing sturdy crutch and forsure elevated my game, and passed it round with confidence. Did i mention they taste amazing! Great stuff here , did not disappoint.