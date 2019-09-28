Peaceful Tip
$8.00MSRP
Crafted to help curb the anxiety/paranoia associated with high levels of THC - these TIPS combine all the benefits of meditation into a well balanced earthy aroma. Each pack contains four crutches (tips, filters, whatever you want to call them) and can be re-used up to two times. Simply choose your preferred strain, grab you favorite papers, and roll up with our crutch to enjoy the added therapeutic benefits of terpenes. Use code FREESHIP for free shipping on orders of 3 packs or more. Use code GIMMY20 for 20% off orders of 6 packs or more.
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
GSC, also called Girl Scout Cookies, is an indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC produces euphoric effects followed by full-body relaxation. This strain typically features a high level of THC, so it is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. GSC is loved for its sweet and pungent flavor profile with notes of mint, cherry and lemon.
Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Growers say GSC grows in green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. This strain has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks. There are several different variations of GSC, including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies). Fun Fact: GSC has won numerous Cannabis Cup awards.