MiniNail Purr Swiss Honeycomb Rig
by MiniNail
$250.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
MiniNail™ and Purr® Glass collaborated to make an Enail inspired Swiss Honeycomb Tube. Includes a large sturdy base for use with enails and a handcrafted honeycomb drum perc with 19 points of diffusion that provides superior function. A great addition to any collection. Made in California! Features: Thick Wall Schott Glass Reinforced Stemless Design Approx Width 6" Approx Height 9" 14mm Female Joint MiniNail™ Pattern Base Design Dichro Honeycomb Drum Perc Made in California, USA
About this brand
MiniNail
