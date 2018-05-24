 Loading…

Auto Mandarin Haze

by Ministry of Cannabis

Ministry of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Auto Mandarin Haze

When you need new, fresh energies, Auto Mandarin Haze is the strain for you. We have selected the best Haze to give you a powerful, uplifting experience, along with a mild mandarin aroma on top of the haze undertones. This strain is surprisingly refreshing for the mind; it grows well on hydro, but reveals all the complexity of its fruity haze aroma only when properly grown in soil and carefully cured after harvest. The flowering time is very short for a such a sativa strain. Overall, one of our favourites. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Auto flowering Female Indoor/Outdoor 65% Sativa 15% Indica 20% Ruderalis Flowering Time: 7 weeks Yield: up to 100 gr per plant indoor, up to 200 gr per plant outdoor THC: Up to 19% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-mandarin-haze-feminized

After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.

1 customer review

5.01

Thu May 24 2018
m........c
High quality autoflowering haze!