Auto Northern Lights
Auto Northern Lights is a pure indica and is one of the most strong and famous cannabis strains. This is the autofllowering version of our Northern Lights. The taste is pungent with a sweet aftertaste, but it is somehow more round than the regular version. As a typical indica the effect is strong, producing a high level of relaxation for the body and the mind. Outdoors it can grow bigger when it receives the right amount of space and light. This strain is very uniform and it performs well in both soil and hydro. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Autoflowering Female Indoor/Outdoor 75% Indica 25% Ruderalis Flowering Time: 5,5-6 weeks Yield: up to 120 gr per plant indoor, up to 250 gr per plant outdoor THC: Up to 15% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-northern-lights-feminized
Ministry of Cannabis
Northern Lights
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Northern Lights is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.