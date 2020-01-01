 Loading…

Auto Northern Lights

by Ministry of Cannabis

About this product

Auto Northern Lights is a pure indica and is one of the most strong and famous cannabis strains. This is the autofllowering version of our Northern Lights. The taste is pungent with a sweet aftertaste, but it is somehow more round than the regular version. As a typical indica the effect is strong, producing a high level of relaxation for the body and the mind. Outdoors it can grow bigger when it receives the right amount of space and light. This strain is very uniform and it performs well in both soil and hydro. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Autoflowering Female Indoor/Outdoor 75% Indica 25% Ruderalis Flowering Time: 5,5-6 weeks Yield: up to 120 gr per plant indoor, up to 250 gr per plant outdoor THC: Up to 15% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-northern-lights-feminized

About this brand

After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Northern Lights is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stresspain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

2 customer reviews

Wed Jan 01 2020
C........n
Unfortunately this one seems to be prone to mildew. I had several other strains growing on my balcony while only this one got really infected by the pm. I treated it with some H202 and endet up with mediocre success.
Fri May 25 2018
m........c
This is, probably, one of the best indica autoflowering cannabis seeds nowadays