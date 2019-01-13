Autopilot XXL Feminized
About this product
Autopilot XXL has been developed to bring the characters of our Big Bud XXL into an auto-flowering form. This strain is an indica dominant and has a bigger size and a flowering time of 60-65 days. Autopilot XXL is simple to grow and leads to a very generous harvest. This plant usually develops a big main bud together with a good number of buds on the side branches. The buds are pretty heavy for an auto-flowering, the aroma is musky with a final of parsley and pepper. The effect is as happy as her bigger sister. In outdoor it is possible to grow and harvest in every temperate period of the year, without having to wait for the autumn. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: autoflowering female Indoor/Outdoor 20% Sativa 60% Indica 20% Ruderalis Flowering Time: 6 weeks Yield: up to 125 gr per plant indoor, up to 250 gr per plant outdoor THC: 15% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/autopilot-xxl-feminized
About this brand
Ministry of Cannabis
About this strain
Big Bud
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Big Bud is an indica marijuana strain made from a three-way cross of Afghani, Northern Lights and Skunk #1. Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing effects you can feel from head-to-toe. This strain features an earthy and spicy aroma. Bid Bud has a history of being first developed in the United States before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the war on drugs. Growers say Big Bud produces high yields and massive buds with very few leaves. This strain is best for indoor growing and has a flowering time of 57 days.