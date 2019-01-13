 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Autopilot XXL Feminized
Indica

Autopilot XXL Feminized

by Ministry of Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Ministry of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Autopilot XXL Feminized

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Autopilot XXL has been developed to bring the characters of our Big Bud XXL into an auto-flowering form. This strain is an indica dominant and has a bigger size and a flowering time of 60-65 days. Autopilot XXL is simple to grow and leads to a very generous harvest. This plant usually develops a big main bud together with a good number of buds on the side branches. The buds are pretty heavy for an auto-flowering, the aroma is musky with a final of parsley and pepper. The effect is as happy as her bigger sister. In outdoor it is possible to grow and harvest in every temperate period of the year, without having to wait for the autumn. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: autoflowering female Indoor/Outdoor 20% Sativa 60% Indica 20% Ruderalis Flowering Time: 6 weeks Yield: up to 125 gr per plant indoor, up to 250 gr per plant outdoor THC: 15% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/autopilot-xxl-feminized

About this brand

Ministry of Cannabis Logo
After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.

About this strain

Big Bud

Big Bud
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Big Bud is an indica marijuana strain made from a three-way cross of Afghani, Northern Lights and Skunk #1. Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing effects you can feel from head-to-toe. This strain features an earthy and spicy aroma. Bid Bud has a history of being first developed in the United States before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the war on drugs. Growers say Big Bud produces high yields and massive buds with very few leaves. This strain is best for indoor growing and has a flowering time of 57 days.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Sun Jan 13 2019
A........3
Couldn’t believe it but I pulled 11 oz off of 1 plant in a soil grow indoors!!! Smokes incredible as well!!!
Fri May 11 2018
m........c
This is the automatic version of the famous Big Bud XXL. Awesome for growing indoors, the yield is awesome. Indica dominant with 60%. Short flowering time of only 60-65 days
1 person found this helpful