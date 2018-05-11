 Loading…

Instakush Feminized

by Ministry of Cannabis

Ministry of Cannabis Cannabis Seeds Instakush Feminized

This strain comes from a selection of the two best Kush that we could find, a Hindu Kush and the OG Kush. With a short flowering period of only eight weeks, it offers a powerful experience in every way. The plant is robust and compact, with many side branches, and offers a pretty good resistance to plagues and mould. We have selected this strain to be as intense and aromatic as possible. The aroma is light and fresh, contains notes of citrus and pleasant undertones of wood and graphite. The effect is strong and lasts a long time, but it is not sedative, so it leads to a pleasant and full experience. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: Female Indoor/Outdoor 80% Indica 20% Sativa Flowering Time: 8 weeks Yield: 500 gr per sq. mt. indoor, 600gr per plant outdoor THC: 19% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/instakush-feminized

After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.

The self-titled Original Los Angeles Kush by Los Angeles Kush is an award winning indica with a THC percentage pushing 27%.The strain’s dense lime green nugs are sticky with resin and emit a deep aroma of pine and fuel. OG LAK brings amplified indica effects that sedate and weigh on the body. This restful mental and physical state makes OG LAK an excellent night cap or good medicine for consumers suffering from insomnia and chronic pain. Utilize the Original Los Angeles Kush in the evening to get the best results from this potent indica strain.     

Fri May 11 2018
m........c
Probably this is one of the most unique kush cannabis seeds I've ever seen. Excellent yield and very resistant to plagues. Good choose if you are looking for a 80% indica strain