Daytime CBD by Namaste is a bright and refreshing sativa pick-me-up that offers a high-CBD, low-THC experience. These dried flower buds contain bright orange hairs that give off fruity, citrus scents thanks to caryophyllene, myrcene and humulene terpenes. With 9-13% CBD and 3-7% THC, this phenotype is the perfect choice for someone looking for a high-CBD strain.
CBD: 9-13%
THC: 3-7%
Great after work!
instead of having a cup of coffee for energy and getting stuck with the caffeine jitters before bed ,considerably good alternative . Good for anxiety keep a sharp mind doesn’t get you to hazy .
Love this strain
Maiii
on October 7th, 2019
Doesn't do much on its own, I like to mix it up with more potent sativas or hybrids
MultiverseMage
on April 12th, 2019
So far my favorite strain. A very relaxing, cozy high that's full of good vibes and no anxiety. Despite its relaxing feel, it's very clear headed and easy to be functional on. Great strain for helping deal with stress and to release some tension from the body. Excellent strain for opiate recovery as it's the only strain I've found that mildly mimics opiate like warmth and wellbeing at times. Helps greatly in dealing with the chills that often comes from the PAWS(Post Acute Withdrawal Syndrome) stage of recovery.
Namaste is a premium, adult-use recreational cannabis brand by Zenabis, one of Canada’s largest Licensed Producers of medical and recreational cannabis.
At Namaste, we believe that what you get out of life depends a lot on what you put into it.
That’s the inspiration behind our high-quality dried flower and pre-rolled joints, softgel capsules and sublingual sprays, and our upcoming edibles and beverages. Using carefully crafted, premium indica and sativa strains rich with terpenes, our master growers and culinary experts create experiences designed to elevate the everyday.
Breathe in. Breathe out. Namaste.