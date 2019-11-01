AlvinT on November 1st, 2019

First strain I’ve ever smoked that left me feeling like I just took an Ativan. No bad anything ..... Just a complete mellow , feel good , relaxing buzz. Almost PERFECT ! Keep it up Zenabis ! I hope you guys keep striving to get the best bud available and breed out all the crappy genomes. I’m so sick of smoking all these “recommended strains” only to feel anxious, dizzy and out of it. Durga Mata 2 is a step in the right direction. So awesome to have finally found an actual “nice strain” I’ll be buying this by the pound 👍 Thank you