Namaste DM2

by Namaste

3.97
Also known as “Durga Mata”, Namaste’s DM2 dried flower is for all the CBD fans out there. This high-CBD, low-THC indica-dominant phenotype contains a unique combination of earthy, minty, and citrus aromas thanks to limonene, terpinolene, and myrcene terpenes. DM2’s dark green bud is covered in orange hairs, packs a flavourful punch, and is also available from Namaste in convenient pre-rolled joint format. THC: 4-8% CBD: 9-13%

AlvinT

First strain I’ve ever smoked that left me feeling like I just took an Ativan. No bad anything ..... Just a complete mellow , feel good , relaxing buzz. Almost PERFECT ! Keep it up Zenabis ! I hope you guys keep striving to get the best bud available and breed out all the crappy genomes. I’m so sick of smoking all these “recommended strains” only to feel anxious, dizzy and out of it. Durga Mata 2 is a step in the right direction. So awesome to have finally found an actual “nice strain” I’ll be buying this by the pound 👍 Thank you

MSK-97

Bought the product from the BCLDB. Great smell and and affect. I found it to be very uplifting and helped me watch the new Avengers movie.

CannabisInAHat

This is my go-to strain. Initial orders at legalization suffered from over-dry buds, however since that time humidity levels are much better. The high CBD and lower THC levels help significantly with pain and inflammation from Rheumatoid Arthritis, while still leaving me clear headed enough to function. Strong indica hybrid, and usually have this about an hour or two before bedtime helps me to fall asleep quickly. Definitely a recommended strain for mild pain relief and sleep. Used routinely the high CBD seem to help limit my flare ups.

Durga Mata II

Durga Mata II

Bred by Paradise Seeds, Durga Mata II is a cross between their own Durga Mata and Shiva. With a 2:1 CBD:THC ratio, this strain brings forward a long-lasting body buzz that is mellowed out by the balancing qualities of CBD. It offers sweet perfume notes that make for a tasty and smooth smoke. Give Durga Mata II a shot if you want a quality strain that will go the distance for novices and CBD aficionados.

About this brand

Namaste is a premium, adult-use recreational cannabis brand by Zenabis, one of Canada’s largest Licensed Producers of medical and recreational cannabis. At Namaste, we believe that what you get out of life depends a lot on what you put into it. That’s the inspiration behind our high-quality dried flower and pre-rolled joints, softgel capsules and sublingual sprays, and our upcoming edibles and beverages. Using carefully crafted, premium indica and sativa strains rich with terpenes, our master growers and culinary experts create experiences designed to elevate the everyday. Breathe in. Breathe out. Namaste.