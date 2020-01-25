Namaste
About this product
Also known as “Durga Mata”, Namaste’s DM2 dried flower is for all the CBD fans out there. This high-CBD, low-THC indica-dominant phenotype contains a unique combination of earthy, minty, and citrus aromas thanks to limonene, terpinolene, and myrcene terpenes. DM2’s dark green bud is covered in orange hairs, packs a flavourful punch, and is also available from Namaste in convenient pre-rolled joint format.
THC: 4-8%
CBD: 9-13%
Durga Mata II effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
11% of people say it helps with headache
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
