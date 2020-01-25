About this product

Also known as “Durga Mata”, Namaste’s DM2 dried flower is for all the CBD fans out there. This high-CBD, low-THC indica-dominant phenotype contains a unique combination of earthy, minty, and citrus aromas thanks to limonene, terpinolene, and myrcene terpenes. DM2’s dark green bud is covered in orange hairs, packs a flavourful punch, and is also available from Namaste in convenient pre-rolled joint format.



THC: 4-8%

CBD: 9-13%