Namaste MK Ultra

by Namaste

MK Ultra by Namaste is as buzz worthy as its electric amber hairs suggest. This indica-hybrid, high-THC strain is bound to impress you with its earthy and sweet aromas, which it gets thanks to terpinolene, limonene, and myrcene terpenes. With 16-20% THC and <1% CBD, even experienced cannabis connoisseurs will want to start low and go slow. THC: 6-20% CBD: <1%

1 customer review

MSK-97

Great product with a great smell. I rolled the flower in a 1.5g joint which really knocked me out. Definitely a great indica.. I felt like the CIA was doing a mind control on me.

About this strain

MK Ultra

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Named after the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra, this indica-dominant strain stands apart due to its powerful cerebral effects. A cross of OG Kush and indica G13, this strain is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers. MK Ultra is renowned for its euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. It might be best for a day when not getting off the couch would be fine.

About this brand

Namaste is a premium, adult-use recreational cannabis brand by Zenabis, one of Canada’s largest Licensed Producers of medical and recreational cannabis. At Namaste, we believe that what you get out of life depends a lot on what you put into it. That’s the inspiration behind our high-quality dried flower and pre-rolled joints, softgel capsules and sublingual sprays, and our upcoming edibles and beverages. Using carefully crafted, premium indica and sativa strains rich with terpenes, our master growers and culinary experts create experiences designed to elevate the everyday. Breathe in. Breathe out. Namaste.