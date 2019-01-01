Pair a fresh glass of lemonade with Namaste's Citrique, a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that doesn’t hold back on THC. This dried flower’s citrus, floral and diesel aromas are from myrcene, terpinolene, and caryophyllene terpenes, making its lemony flavour the perfect companion to a sunny afternoon.
With 16-20% THC and <1% CBD, it’s important to start low and go slow.
THC: 16-20%
CBD: <1%
Namaste is a premium, adult-use recreational cannabis brand by Zenabis, one of Canada’s largest Licensed Producers of medical and recreational cannabis.
At Namaste, we believe that what you get out of life depends a lot on what you put into it.
That’s the inspiration behind our high-quality dried flower and pre-rolled joints, softgel capsules and sublingual sprays, and our upcoming edibles and beverages. Using carefully crafted, premium indica and sativa strains rich with terpenes, our master growers and culinary experts create experiences designed to elevate the everyday.
Breathe in. Breathe out. Namaste.