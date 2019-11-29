 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Namaste D. Bubba

by Namaste

Namaste's D. Bubba dried flower is a party pleaser: purple, potent and pungent, this strain is an indica-dominant hybrid that hits the spot just when you need it. Expect a sweet and earthy flavour from this phenotype also known as "Death Bubba", thanks to terpenes caryophyllene, myrcen, and humulene. With 17-22% THC and <1% CBD, you’ll want to start low and go slow. THC: 17-22% CBD: <1%

1 customer review

Naiko54

This is the first strain I got from NB cannabis that was actually good! Super cerebral high!

About this strain

Death Bubba

Death Bubba

Death Bubba, bred by Matteo Suleyman of Vancouver BC's Sea to Sky, is a beautiful, purple-hued strain with trichromes and terpenes abound. Created by crossing Death Star and Bubba Kush, this pungent pairing reeks of grass and skunk while the smoke is sweet, earthy, and clean on the palate. Its semi-sedative effects lock the consumer to the couch, unknotting tension and soothing minor physical discomfort with ease. This stinky BC native has been serving cannabis enthusiasts since 2012.

About this brand

Namaste Logo
Namaste is a premium, adult-use recreational cannabis brand by Zenabis, one of Canada’s largest Licensed Producers of medical and recreational cannabis. At Namaste, we believe that what you get out of life depends a lot on what you put into it. That’s the inspiration behind our high-quality dried flower and pre-rolled joints, softgel capsules and sublingual sprays, and our upcoming edibles and beverages. Using carefully crafted, premium indica and sativa strains rich with terpenes, our master growers and culinary experts create experiences designed to elevate the everyday. Breathe in. Breathe out. Namaste.