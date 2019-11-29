Naiko54
on November 29th, 2019
This is the first strain I got from NB cannabis that was actually good! Super cerebral high!
Namaste's D. Bubba dried flower is a party pleaser: purple, potent and pungent, this strain is an indica-dominant hybrid that hits the spot just when you need it. Expect a sweet and earthy flavour from this phenotype also known as "Death Bubba", thanks to terpenes caryophyllene, myrcen, and humulene. With 17-22% THC and <1% CBD, you’ll want to start low and go slow. THC: 17-22% CBD: <1%
Death Bubba, bred by Matteo Suleyman of Vancouver BC's Sea to Sky, is a beautiful, purple-hued strain with trichromes and terpenes abound. Created by crossing Death Star and Bubba Kush, this pungent pairing reeks of grass and skunk while the smoke is sweet, earthy, and clean on the palate. Its semi-sedative effects lock the consumer to the couch, unknotting tension and soothing minor physical discomfort with ease. This stinky BC native has been serving cannabis enthusiasts since 2012.