DM2 pre-rolled joints by Namaste are equal parts minty and earthy thanks to limonene, terpinolene, and myrcene terpenes. Carefully crafted for those seeking the ultimate high-CBD, low-THC experience in a convenient pre-roll, this version of Durga Mata packs a sweet, flavourful punch with just a hint of citrus. If you’d prefer to see the dense, dark green buds with bright orange hairs yourself, DM2 is also available in whole dried flower format. THC: 2-6% CBD: 9-13%
