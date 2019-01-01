About this product
Enjoy the taste of fresh berries in these convenient Shishkaberry pre-rolled joints by Namaste. Known for its distinct flavour profile, this “Kish” throwback is a moderately high-THC indica-hybrid strain that is a favourite among cannabis newbies and connoisseurs alike. Limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene terpenes give this phenotype a berry, fruity, pine flavour. If you’d prefer to roll your own joints, Shishkaberry is also available in whole dried flower format. THC: 14-18% CBD: <1%
