 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Namaste Sensi Star

Namaste Sensi Star

by Namaste

Skip to Reviews
2.01
Namaste Cannabis Flower Namaste Sensi Star
Namaste Cannabis Flower Namaste Sensi Star
Namaste Cannabis Flower Namaste Sensi Star

Learn More

About this product

Sensi Star, despite its name, will keep you grounded with its earthy and woody aromas. Featuring limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene terpenes, the sweet, minty flavours in this indica-hybrid strain by Namaste are a sweet compliment to whatever your day may bring. Sensi Star offers 14-18% THC and <1% CBD and a thick coating of trichomes that sparkle like the night sky. THC: 14-18% CBD: <1%

1 customer review

2.01

write a review

SPPV

Purchased: July 20/2019 Packaged: Sept 10/2018 LOT: AV18SS1A003-0 THC: 16.3% Amt: 1g Right off the hop I was dissapointed. Open the jar to find 2 tiny buds with huge bare stalks attached to them. This trend continued when I weighed it to find out it was 0.2g shy (0.8g not 1g) including the extra wood. Looking at the buds themselves they are rock hard, crystally with lots of brownish red hairs. Smell reminded me of burned wood. Taste however is absolutely horrid. It was like bong resin both via gravity lung and in dry herb vape. The smoke is smooth and certainly gets you gibbled, but the taste is so raunchy and over-powering it just ruins it. At 6.99 a gram the stuff is cheap but with that taste and far superior bud from companies like Redecan and Canntrust for the same price or a dollar more its just not cheap enough.

About this strain

Sensi Star

Sensi Star
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods. 

About this brand

Namaste Logo
Namaste is a premium, adult-use recreational cannabis brand by Zenabis, one of Canada’s largest Licensed Producers of medical and recreational cannabis. At Namaste, we believe that what you get out of life depends a lot on what you put into it. That’s the inspiration behind our high-quality dried flower and pre-rolled joints, softgel capsules and sublingual sprays, and our upcoming edibles and beverages. Using carefully crafted, premium indica and sativa strains rich with terpenes, our master growers and culinary experts create experiences designed to elevate the everyday. Breathe in. Breathe out. Namaste.