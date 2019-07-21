SPPV on July 21st, 2019

Purchased: July 20/2019 Packaged: Sept 10/2018 LOT: AV18SS1A003-0 THC: 16.3% Amt: 1g Right off the hop I was dissapointed. Open the jar to find 2 tiny buds with huge bare stalks attached to them. This trend continued when I weighed it to find out it was 0.2g shy (0.8g not 1g) including the extra wood. Looking at the buds themselves they are rock hard, crystally with lots of brownish red hairs. Smell reminded me of burned wood. Taste however is absolutely horrid. It was like bong resin both via gravity lung and in dry herb vape. The smoke is smooth and certainly gets you gibbled, but the taste is so raunchy and over-powering it just ruins it. At 6.99 a gram the stuff is cheap but with that taste and far superior bud from companies like Redecan and Canntrust for the same price or a dollar more its just not cheap enough.