  5. Namaste Shishkaberry

Namaste Shishkaberry

by Namaste

4.73
About this product

Namaste's Shishkaberry dried flower is for those seeking a sweet, berry-flavoured highlight to their day. This is a moderately high-THC, low-CBD indica-dominant strain with buds spanning the full spectrum of purple. While you might know it better as “Kish”, this fruity phenotype has notes of pine, thanks to its mix of limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene terpenes carefully crafted with you in mind. THC: 12-16% CBD: <1%

3 customer reviews

musidom

it's totally not for beginners.drivers.people who have to do shit. cause there ain't no way you are going to get any shit done today.

KokesMalokes

Actually smelled of berries. Actually tasted like berries out of my bong. Decent high, I could go do something if I wanted.

Reggae_Shark_94

I love this strain. Namaste knows what they are doing, this is the best shishkaberry strain i have tried. Lots of terpenes give this strain great effects and aroma.

About this brand

Namaste is a premium, adult-use recreational cannabis brand by Zenabis, one of Canada’s largest Licensed Producers of medical and recreational cannabis. At Namaste, we believe that what you get out of life depends a lot on what you put into it. That’s the inspiration behind our high-quality dried flower and pre-rolled joints, softgel capsules and sublingual sprays, and our upcoming edibles and beverages. Using carefully crafted, premium indica and sativa strains rich with terpenes, our master growers and culinary experts create experiences designed to elevate the everyday. Breathe in. Breathe out. Namaste.