musidom
on November 4th, 2019
it's totally not for beginners.drivers.people who have to do shit. cause there ain't no way you are going to get any shit done today.
Namaste's Shishkaberry dried flower is for those seeking a sweet, berry-flavoured highlight to their day. This is a moderately high-THC, low-CBD indica-dominant strain with buds spanning the full spectrum of purple. While you might know it better as “Kish”, this fruity phenotype has notes of pine, thanks to its mix of limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene terpenes carefully crafted with you in mind. THC: 12-16% CBD: <1%
on October 29th, 2019
Actually smelled of berries. Actually tasted like berries out of my bong. Decent high, I could go do something if I wanted.
on February 17th, 2019
I love this strain. Namaste knows what they are doing, this is the best shishkaberry strain i have tried. Lots of terpenes give this strain great effects and aroma.