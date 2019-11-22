Estroya_
on November 22nd, 2019
Super fun high. Great for partying or relaxing on the couch. Bought it on a whim, and will definitely be buying again!
Ultra Sour is an ultra-flavourful, high-THC dried flower by Namaste. It’s just what you’d expect from the name, with bold citrus and diesel flavours thanks to terpinolene, limonene, caryophyllene and beta-pinene terpenes. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain’s signature sour taste has hints of lemon and orange. This potent phenotype even looks sour, with frosty, pale green buds that glitter with trichomes. THC: 18-25% CBD: <1%
on November 4th, 2019
A favorite whenever I come across it. It can be hard to come by so when I find it, I take it. The aroma was amazing, sweetly citrus with a tart slight musk scent it was invigorating right away. Sativa lovers will enjoy the focused and energetic effects this strain provides. Caution to low dose or part time users, this strain packs a punch and could be a trigger to anyone prone to anxiety or over stimulation. It can be intensely cerebral the more you smoke, smaller bowls do the trick for those productive or fatigue ridden times. The ole ticker raced a little, but for me that's normal so it didn't bother me any. I'd highly recommend picking up some Ultra Sour when you come across it, just be aware of your own tolerance and toke safely ^.^
on August 1st, 2019
Best product on the market. It definitely has some kick, made for a enjoyable night. Purchased the product from City Cannabis Co.
Ultra Sour by THSeeds is a tart cross out of Amsterdam. This strain is the product of crossing MK Ultra and East Coast Sour Diesel, creating a sativa-dominant bud with uplifting stimulation and heady euphoria. Ultra Sour smells of pine and diesel, and its buds are deep green with rusty orange pistils. The potent mental effects can be a little daunting for inexperienced consumers, so mind your dosage. Enjoy Ultra Sour as a means to shrug off stress and enhance creativity.