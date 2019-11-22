Nookster21 on November 4th, 2019

A favorite whenever I come across it. It can be hard to come by so when I find it, I take it. The aroma was amazing, sweetly citrus with a tart slight musk scent it was invigorating right away. Sativa lovers will enjoy the focused and energetic effects this strain provides. Caution to low dose or part time users, this strain packs a punch and could be a trigger to anyone prone to anxiety or over stimulation. It can be intensely cerebral the more you smoke, smaller bowls do the trick for those productive or fatigue ridden times. The ole ticker raced a little, but for me that's normal so it didn't bother me any. I'd highly recommend picking up some Ultra Sour when you come across it, just be aware of your own tolerance and toke safely ^.^