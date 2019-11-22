 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Namaste Ultra Sour

by Namaste

About this product

Ultra Sour is an ultra-flavourful, high-THC dried flower by Namaste. It’s just what you’d expect from the name, with bold citrus and diesel flavours thanks to terpinolene, limonene, caryophyllene and beta-pinene terpenes. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain’s signature sour taste has hints of lemon and orange. This potent phenotype even looks sour, with frosty, pale green buds that glitter with trichomes. THC: 18-25% CBD: <1%

Estroya_

Super fun high. Great for partying or relaxing on the couch. Bought it on a whim, and will definitely be buying again!

Nookster21

A favorite whenever I come across it. It can be hard to come by so when I find it, I take it. The aroma was amazing, sweetly citrus with a tart slight musk scent it was invigorating right away. Sativa lovers will enjoy the focused and energetic effects this strain provides. Caution to low dose or part time users, this strain packs a punch and could be a trigger to anyone prone to anxiety or over stimulation. It can be intensely cerebral the more you smoke, smaller bowls do the trick for those productive or fatigue ridden times. The ole ticker raced a little, but for me that's normal so it didn't bother me any. I'd highly recommend picking up some Ultra Sour when you come across it, just be aware of your own tolerance and toke safely ^.^

MSK-97

Best product on the market. It definitely has some kick, made for a enjoyable night. Purchased the product from City Cannabis Co.

About this strain

Ultra Sour

Ultra Sour

Ultra Sour by THSeeds is a tart cross out of Amsterdam. This strain is the product of crossing MK Ultra and East Coast Sour Diesel, creating a sativa-dominant bud with uplifting stimulation and heady euphoria. Ultra Sour smells of pine and diesel, and its buds are deep green with rusty orange pistils. The potent mental effects can be a little daunting for inexperienced consumers, so mind your dosage. Enjoy Ultra Sour as a means to shrug off stress and enhance creativity.  

About this brand

Namaste is a premium, adult-use recreational cannabis brand by Zenabis, one of Canada’s largest Licensed Producers of medical and recreational cannabis. At Namaste, we believe that what you get out of life depends a lot on what you put into it. That’s the inspiration behind our high-quality dried flower and pre-rolled joints, softgel capsules and sublingual sprays, and our upcoming edibles and beverages. Using carefully crafted, premium indica and sativa strains rich with terpenes, our master growers and culinary experts create experiences designed to elevate the everyday. Breathe in. Breathe out. Namaste.