-ness Powdered Donuts
by -nessWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
20-26% THC Raised indoors in BC’s Fraser Valley, high-THC Powdered Donuts from -ness is floral and sweet with a hint of spice and creamy goodness baked right in. A dreamy indica-dominant duet between Orange Cookies and Jet Fuel Gelato with fiery orange pistils, snowy crystals and dense, minty green buds. A dozen? Coming right up! Explore your -ness™.
About this brand
-ness
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.