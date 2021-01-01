About this product

Pre-designed Padded Stash Bag Oh Sew Padded Bags are small, compact zippered bags perfect for your favorite and delicate glass pieces! Exterior or interior Canvas with your choice of 100% cotton fabric, hand sewn in Washington, USA. These padded bags will fit your favorite pipe and with the added thick padding, they also help conceal the infamous “smells” they omit. This bag is perfect for your purse, back pocket or bag (try a custom Rucksack or Adventure Bag) and will hold all your goodies. Want a custom padded stash bag? Visit our website and design yours today. www.shopohsew.com Measurements: 6” x 4” Materials: Zipper, Finger Loop, interior heavy duty canvas, 100% Cotton Fabric