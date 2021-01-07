OM Extracts Adjustable Vape Battery
About this product
Fits all 510 thread cartridges. To Turn Battery ON and OFF: 5 clicks - Rainbow Light Preheat On: 2 clicks - Rainbow Light - 1.8V Warm Oil for 8 seconds with auto shut off Change Voltage: 3 clicks White Light - Low - 2.7V Blue Light - Medium - 3.1V Red Light - High - 3.6V OM Extracts vape batteries are not compatible with 2.1 "fast chargers" or tobacco products. If button is blinking, the battery is dead or not making a connection to the cartridge.