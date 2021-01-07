 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. OM Extracts Adjustable Vape Battery

OM Extracts Adjustable Vape Battery

by OM Extracts

Skip to Reviews
3.02
OM Extracts Vaping Batteries & Power OM Extracts Adjustable Vape Battery
OM Extracts Vaping Batteries & Power OM Extracts Adjustable Vape Battery

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Fits all 510 thread cartridges. To Turn Battery ON and OFF: 5 clicks - Rainbow Light Preheat On: 2 clicks - Rainbow Light - 1.8V Warm Oil for 8 seconds with auto shut off Change Voltage: 3 clicks White Light - Low - 2.7V Blue Light - Medium - 3.1V Red Light - High - 3.6V OM Extracts vape batteries are not compatible with 2.1 "fast chargers" or tobacco products. If button is blinking, the battery is dead or not making a connection to the cartridge.

About this brand

OM Extracts Logo
Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine. Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com Awards: 2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place 2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place 2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place 2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place

2 customer reviews

3.02

write a review

Thu Jan 07 2021
W........6
Product is cheaply made, unit breaks often, and most importantly the charger given with the pen is simply garbage. Don't waste your money. Buy elsewhere
Tue Jan 15 2019
k........r
Great battery! Came charged and held the charge for a few days before needing to be recharged. Love the multiple heat settings. Easy to use and understand. My favorite part is probably the sleek look of the silver with the OM symbols. Can't beat a battery with beauty and great function!