About this product

OS.JOINTS Indica is a 12 pack of indica dominant pre-rolls with a strong THC potential. The pre-rolls were created with a blend of cannabis and offer busy consumers a convenient way to consume Original Stash on the go. Packaged in a resealable, child-resistant pouch, OS.JOINTS are crafted with the same care and attention as Original Stash dried flower and each pre-roll contains 0.6 g of dried and cured cannabis. Original Stash products are naturally sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, free of chemical pesticides. Competitively priced to crush the black market. Quality weed. Legit price.