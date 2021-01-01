 Loading…

  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. OS.JOINTS Blend (Indica)

OS.JOINTS Blend (Indica)

by Original Stash

OS.JOINTS Indica is a 12 pack of indica dominant pre-rolls with a strong THC potential. The pre-rolls were created with a blend of cannabis and offer busy consumers a convenient way to consume Original Stash on the go. Packaged in a resealable, child-resistant pouch, OS.JOINTS are crafted with the same care and attention as Original Stash dried flower and each pre-roll contains 0.6 g of dried and cured cannabis. Original Stash products are naturally sun grown in hybrid greenhouses, free of chemical pesticides. Competitively priced to crush the black market. Quality weed. Legit price.  

Original Stash is straightforward and uncomplicated. That’s the way your stash should be. Grown in a controlled environment, Original Stash is high-quality weed sold for a lot less than you’d expect. Designed purely for the joy of consuming cannabis. Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.

