OS.KIEF Blend

by Original Stash

Original Stash Concentrates Solventless OS.KIEF Blend

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

OS.KIEF est un extrait de kief aux multiples possibilités. Ce produit est créé par un procédé d’extraction par tamisage à sec, sans solvent, préservant ainsi le profil terpénique et cannabinoïde de la fleur. OS.KIEF est offert en format d’un gramme, en contenants recyclables.

About this brand

Original Stash Logo
Original Stash is straightforward and uncomplicated. That’s the way your stash should be. Grown in a controlled environment, Original Stash is high-quality weed sold for a lot less than you’d expect. Designed purely for the joy of consuming cannabis. Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.

