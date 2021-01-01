Show all
OS.KIEF est un extrait de kief aux multiples possibilités. Ce produit est créé par un procédé d’extraction par tamisage à sec, sans solvent, préservant ainsi le profil terpénique et cannabinoïde de la fleur. OS.KIEF est offert en format d’un gramme, en contenants recyclables.
Original Stash
Original Stash is straightforward and uncomplicated. That’s the way your stash should be. Grown in a controlled environment, Original Stash is high-quality weed sold for a lot less than you’d expect. Designed purely for the joy of consuming cannabis. Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.
