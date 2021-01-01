Original Stash is straightforward and uncomplicated. That’s the way your stash should be. Grown in a controlled environment, Original Stash is a blend of high-quality weed sold for a lot less than you’d expect. Designed purely for the joy of consuming cannabis. Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal. OS.FLOWER Pure and simple weed blend in are sealable, odour-proof, and child-resistant pouch. OS.RESERVE The same quality you’ve grown to know from Original Stash, now with higher potency. Still high quality, still sold for a lot less than you’d expect. OS.HASH (DRY SIFT) Individual trichome heads from slow-cured quality cannabis have been gently extracted and pressed to deliver a strong and familiar aroma with the potency and flavour you know. OS.KLIK An easy-to-use applicator pen for dabbing and other concentrate uses. OS.KLIK offers clean, precise dose control by using its twist-to-dispense feature that ensures approximately 25mg of distillate is dispensed with each audible “click”.