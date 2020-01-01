 Loading…
OS.Joints Sativa

by Original Stash

Original Stash Cannabis Pre-rolls OS.Joints Sativa

OS.JOINTS Sativa is a 12 pack of sativa dominant pre-rolls with a strong THC potential. The pre-rolls were created with a blend of cannabis and offer busy consumers a convenient way to consume Original Stash on the go. Packaged in a resealable, child-resistant pouch, OS.JOINTS are crafted with the same care and attention as Original Stash dried flower and each pre-roll contains 0.6 g of dried and cured cannabis. Original Stash products are naturally sun grown in hybrid greenhouses. Competitively priced to crush the black market. Available in 12x0.6g.

Original Stash is straightforward and uncomplicated. That’s the way your stash should be. Grown in a controlled environment, Original Stash is high-quality weed sold for a lot less than you’d expect. Designed purely for the joy of consuming cannabis. Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.