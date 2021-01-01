 Loading…

Indica

WHITE BERRY

by Paradise Seeds

About this product

This is one of our new generation strains and with White Berry we took our time. We took all the knowledge we had learned from the successes of our earlier strains and channeled it into this plant. The main ingredients came from the original lines of classic strains. The result is the closest we have come to creating the model cannabis plant. White Berry is a popular choice for indoor growing thanks to a very quick flowering time (7 weeks). Slender and medium sized plant with all the bud growth concentrated around her single cola. Indoor growers working in small spaces will appreciate the size and still benefit from a decent yield. With uniformity and obedience, White Berry is a firm favourite with gardeners cultivating in Sea Of Green (SOG) and Screen Of Green (SCROG) set ups. Of course a plant worthy of a fairy tale forest is going to thrive outdoors too. White Berry prefers sunnier conditions, so she can show off those trichomes in all their dusty glory, but she will also grow in more northern and moderate conditions, such as northern Europe and Canada. When flowering White Berry will soon sparkle with white crystals that glisten on her colorful buds like the first frost on the forbidden forest floor. This plant also has fans in the medical cannabis community, especially amongst those that like to have a bit of mental stimulation with their pain relief. 75% Indica / 25% Sativa THC level: 18-22% CBD level: < 0.1%

About this brand

Who We Are - Our founder has always been highly involved in the breeding of our beloved cannabis varieties. Since we started growing cannabis in the early 1980’s, it has always been our aim to select the very best genetics. This has resulted in a solid strain base which is the cornerstone of work. Only selecting and crossing the most potent cannabis (marijuana) plants with the finest, sweet taste has led to the creation of the powerful connoisseur strains we offer today. The quality you get with our cannabis seeds is that of the finest cannabis currently available on the market. We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world. How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.

About this strain

White Berry

White Berry
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

White Berry is a versatile indica strain that produces calming effects while giving users an extra pep in their step. When White Berry is consumed in higher quantities, the typical result is a sativa head high effect with an indica-style body high. Those who smoke White Berry also say it makes them feel creative happy. White Berry is made by crossing Blueberry with White Widow.

