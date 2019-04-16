Meola on April 16th, 2019

Picked some of this up on my first order from the BCS. The dried flower itself is relatively low odour or at least what I have doesn't really stink. The smoke itself is nice and mellow with a pleasant earthy/flowery taste and smell with the slightest of spicy undertones. That being said, even though she is mellow this strain packs a nice cerebral front of the face stone. When I see the word Kush in a strain I usually correlate that to probable couch lock, not the case with this strain. If this is available from your supplier I would definitely say check it out, certainly a good smoke, just don't let the name fool you!