 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Bigleaf Kush

Bigleaf Kush

by Peak Leaf

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Peak Leaf Cannabis Flower Bigleaf Kush

About this product

Hybrid: Sativa Dominant Leafy, airy buds with dark greenery and moss green undertones and a coating of crystals. The strong kushy smell features notes of lavender and a light bitter lemongrass flavour trailed by sweet jasmine. THC: 22% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 5x0.5 g

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Meola

Picked some of this up on my first order from the BCS. The dried flower itself is relatively low odour or at least what I have doesn't really stink. The smoke itself is nice and mellow with a pleasant earthy/flowery taste and smell with the slightest of spicy undertones. That being said, even though she is mellow this strain packs a nice cerebral front of the face stone. When I see the word Kush in a strain I usually correlate that to probable couch lock, not the case with this strain. If this is available from your supplier I would definitely say check it out, certainly a good smoke, just don't let the name fool you!

milolingo

Amazing Strain. Strong body buzz for a sativa.

About this brand

Peak Leaf Logo
Discover ways to enhance your mind and body by letting the outside in, because the more we connect with nature, the more we can reconnect with ourselves. Experience a collection of cannabis products inspired by nature. Our strains are rooted in the sights, smells, and atmosphere of the outdoors.mosphere of the outdoors.