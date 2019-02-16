Hybrid: Indica Dominant
Purple-fringed flowers with a pungent, woody aroma that has traces of sweet herbs; smooth notes of coffee and black pepper. A delicious pine foundation is highlighted by hints of candied lime and lilac.
THC: 10%
CBD: 14%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 5x0.5 g
Great strain, nice for those times that I can't fall asleep. The reason why I took off a star is that the percentages are not accurate. It is advertised as 7% THC and 10%CBD on the container. It feels like the THC is much higher than 7%, I've had strains that are above advertised at 15% and I didn't get as high on this strain.
ByronicChronic
on November 3rd, 2018
It would be nice to receive the product as advertised at the levels they claim. Just recently receive 3grams via mail and the bottle clearly states 7% THC and 9% CBD. On the BC government online website they state a range of 12%-20% CBD. Taste was good but I didn't order for the taste, I had ordered this item for the advertised CBD levels.
Not going to be buying this product or any other of their products.
