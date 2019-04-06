 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pacific Star

by Peak Leaf

About this product

Hybrid: Indica Dominant Dense and round, the smooth edges and pale colour of the buds are contrasted with dark reddish-brown hairs. A deep earthy aroma piques the curiosity and a lemon-lime flavour refreshes the palate. THC: 22% CBD: ≤ 1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 5x0.5 g

quadroflcopter

I love a very strong strain, not just because of a high tolerance, but also because that means less can be used to get the desired effect. This strain is my newest favourite. It was almost as though I had mixed a fair bit of kief in with some already strong stuff. Experienced some good bronchodilation despite not picking up on much pinene. I need a good hit to knock me out so I can sleep, and this strain does a very nice job. Might be useful to note that this was my experience vaping fine-grind dry herb at 190 °C.

Jaylord420

Nice hard hitting Indica at a reasonable price compared to other companies that distribute to the government run pot stores

About this brand

Discover ways to enhance your mind and body by letting the outside in, because the more we connect with nature, the more we can reconnect with ourselves. Experience a collection of cannabis products inspired by nature. Our strains are rooted in the sights, smells, and atmosphere of the outdoors.mosphere of the outdoors.