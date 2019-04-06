quadroflcopter on April 6th, 2019

I love a very strong strain, not just because of a high tolerance, but also because that means less can be used to get the desired effect. This strain is my newest favourite. It was almost as though I had mixed a fair bit of kief in with some already strong stuff. Experienced some good bronchodilation despite not picking up on much pinene. I need a good hit to knock me out so I can sleep, and this strain does a very nice job. Might be useful to note that this was my experience vaping fine-grind dry herb at 190 °C.