Alpha-Terpineol Terpene Isolate
About this product
α-Terpineol terpene is famous for its pine, lilac, and citrus like mixed aromas and flavors. It attracts interest as it has comprehensive biological applications including anti-convulsant, anti-cancer, anti-ulcer and a lot more. This terpene isolate plays a huge role in therapeutic applications in the medical field.
Peak Supply Co.
