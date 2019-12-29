Blue Dream Sweet Terpenes
by Peak Supply Co.Skip to Reviews
5.02
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Blue Dream has as a smell of mostly earthy and sweet berry with a large mix of Myrcene Alpha & Beta Pinene terpenes. Having long-lasting delicious flavors of blueberry and sugar that is why it is often recommended for the treatment of pain, nausea, depression, and other high THC required ailments.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
Whether you need to buy terpenes for CBD, THC, or any other Topical, Edible and/or Beverage product infusions, we've got you covered. Here at Peak Supply Co, we offer the best online terpenes for sale at the absolute best prices hands down. Buy Wholesale Terpenes with ease and confidence from a trusted terpene supplier like us! Peak Supply Co specializes in extensive B2B large scale wholesale ordering while offering efficient delivery management solutions with scalability in mind. Want maximum savings? Enjoy increased volume discounts with our all in one bulk savings solutions for Terpenes, Vape Cartridges, Mixing/Filling Supplies, and Packaging Manufacturing/Design. We have invested heavily in our top-tier full-spectrum quality control with the quickest ship times for Terpene White Label/Private Label Partners, Dropshippers, Affiliates, Resellers, Retailers, Extractors, Distributors, and Manufacturers.
2 customer reviews
5.02
g........n
Sun Dec 29 2019
earthy and sweet berry smell is genuine, I recommend this product
C........A
Fri Dec 20 2019
I have bought this Blue Dream terpene from 3 other vendors and this one is different from others.