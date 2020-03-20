 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Blueberry Sweet Terpenes

Blueberry Sweet Terpenes

by Peak Supply Co.

Skip to Reviews
4.54
Peak Supply Co. Concentrates Terpenes Blueberry Sweet Terpenes

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Blueberry, a tri-cross between an Indica Afghan, Purple Thai, and Sativa Thai strain, is a delicious combination of sweet and ripe blueberries. Although this strain is an Indica hybrid, it is reported to provide relaxing effects that produce a long-lasting euphoria. Used by veterans, it has a high terpene profile of Beta-Caryophyllene at 1.7%.

About this brand

Peak Supply Co. Logo
Whether you need to buy terpenes for CBD, THC, or any other Topical, Edible and/or Beverage product infusions, we've got you covered. Here at Peak Supply Co, we offer the best online terpenes for sale at the absolute best prices hands down. Buy Wholesale Terpenes with ease and confidence from a trusted terpene supplier like us! ​ Peak Supply Co specializes in extensive B2B large scale wholesale ordering while offering efficient delivery management solutions with scalability in mind. Want maximum savings? Enjoy increased volume discounts with our all in one bulk savings solutions for Terpenes, Vape Cartridges, Mixing/Filling Supplies, and Packaging Manufacturing/Design. We have invested heavily in our top-tier full-spectrum quality control with the quickest ship times for Terpene White Label/Private Label Partners, Dropshippers, Affiliates, Resellers, Retailers, Extractors, Distributors, and Manufacturers.

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.54

write a review

Fri Mar 20 2020
c........n
Try this - skunky yet fruity blueberry scent
Mon Feb 24 2020
C........e
Best customer service and product experience every time.
Mon Dec 30 2019
K........n
They had this right next to the Water Melon, so I bought both. This terpene profile is perfect for me