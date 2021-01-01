Citronella Terpene Isolate
Citronella oil is an essential oil with lemon, grassy, and floral aromas and taste. It is obtained from the stems and leaves of different Cymbopogon genus. The medical benefits of citronella essential oil can be as follows: anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antidepressant and a lot more.
