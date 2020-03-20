 Loading…

Durban Poison Terpenes Strain

by Peak Supply Co.

4.77
About this product

Durban Poison is a land-race cannabis originates from African genetics. It can fill the room with scent of spicy anise and hints of pine and citrus. It can turn you into a focus, productive and creative individual. What are the main terpenes that makes it so special? Terpinolene, Myrcene, Ocimene, Pinene and more.

About this brand

Whether you need to buy terpenes for CBD, THC, or any other Topical, Edible and/or Beverage product infusions, we've got you covered. Here at Peak Supply Co, we offer the best online terpenes for sale at the absolute best prices hands down. Buy Wholesale Terpenes with ease and confidence from a trusted terpene supplier like us! ​ Peak Supply Co specializes in extensive B2B large scale wholesale ordering while offering efficient delivery management solutions with scalability in mind. Want maximum savings? Enjoy increased volume discounts with our all in one bulk savings solutions for Terpenes, Vape Cartridges, Mixing/Filling Supplies, and Packaging Manufacturing/Design. We have invested heavily in our top-tier full-spectrum quality control with the quickest ship times for Terpene White Label/Private Label Partners, Dropshippers, Affiliates, Resellers, Retailers, Extractors, Distributors, and Manufacturers.

7 customer reviews

4.77

Fri Mar 20 2020
C........e
if you want this sweet, earthy, and piney mix - try this! You will love it.
Mon Feb 24 2020
E........X
I can't say enough about this terpene company. Everyone is really helpful and the best stuff i used
Sun Feb 23 2020
m........n
Staff aren always helpful, great quality terpenes.